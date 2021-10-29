What’s New Jersey’s least favorite Halloween candy?

A guy named Chuck emailed me and called me out on something. He said it’s a couple days from Halloween and I never did the annual on-line Sweets 16 Halloween candy poll.

He’s absolutely right. I didn’t. But not because I forgot.

I moved on from it because almost every year but maybe one the juggernaut of candy would show up and destroy all in its path. Did we need to know that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups will forever be Jersey’s favorite Halloween candy?

It just wasn’t competitive. It needed mercy rules.

So I wrote Chuck back and explained all this. Then I thought… let’s do a quickie one-off poll on WORST candy. After all, Bill Doyle and I have been at loggerheads for years over his support of candy corn and circus peanuts. In fact do you know when we give out those Twinkies occasionally for certain Friday night games and mail a Twinkie to people? We should actually just surround it with circus peanuts since they taste exactly like styrofoam packing peanuts anyway.

So here we go.

Think like a kid when you dump out your bag of candy on the kitchen table at the end of the night. What are you pushing away and giving to your little sister? What’s the worst Halloween candy? Take our poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

