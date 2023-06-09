What’s eating New Jersey? Here are your most popular cuisines

I just learned some very interesting news. According to a new study by www.pricelisto.com, when looking at the most searched and popular cuisines here in New Jersey the results were not Italian being at the top of the list. How could this be?

Canva Canva loading...

According to the study, Italian cuisine ranks 4th here in New Jersey as the most searched and popular with on average 109,968 searches per month.

I don’t think people search for Italian cuisine because most people already have their favorite Italian restaurants ingrained in their being. They know the hours, menu and location of their top favorite Italian restaurants and as a result, don’t need the search. That’s just my theory. If you know what you like you’re not going to be searching for an alternative to your favorite restaurants.

Canva Canva loading...

Indian cuisine was the third most popular and searched cuisine here in New Jersey. I was surprised to see that people here in New Jersey on average make 136,843 searches each month for Indian cuisine. Here in New Jersey, we have rich choices in good authentic Indian cuisine. I like Indian food and the choices of spices that they provide. It’s a good alternative to my regular restaurant routines and apparently many other New Jerseyans.

Canva Canva loading...

Coming in at number 2 as the most popular and searched cuisine here in the Garden State: Mexican cuisine. We have plenty of great choices of Mexican restaurants here in New Jersey, some upscale and some casual but very authentic. I have a couple of very good Mexican restaurants that I enjoy and I can understand why 141,812 of us here in New Jersey search for Mexican cuisine each month.

Canva Canva loading...

The most searched and popular cuisine here in New Jersey is Chinese cuisine. As a matter of fact, according to pricelisto.com, Chinese cuisine was the most searched and popular cuisine throughout the country! Here in New Jersey, we search for Chinese cuisine an amazing 448,031 searches per month. That’s close to 4 times more than our search for Italian cuisine.

Go out and enjoy a great meal at your favorite restaurant. Support local New Jersey restaurants, so many of them put out a great product that we can enjoy.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom