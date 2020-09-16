I always found my New Jersey accent a source of pride. In many ways, my Union City dialect defines who I am. But a new poll by Big 7 Travel says that we in the Garden State have the least sexiest speakers in the whole country, I'm guessing that's because a Jersey guy stole the writers girlfriend (I kid).

As they say “North Jerseyan? Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs...South Jerseyan? It’s more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey’s overall sex appeal.” They even give us a guide of Jersey slang. Last year we came in at 49 according to them.

When I started in radio I had a very heavy Union City accent which is similar yet different from the New York accent which by the way came in second most attractive, go figure. I was told that I would never make it in this industry with such speech so i took lessons at Lynn Masters Speech and Voice in Manhattan. I had gotten to the point where I had gotten most of it out. l kept my accent off the air, occasionally it would slip in while I was on.

When I started doing updates on The Howard Stern Show on WYSP in Philadelphia, I went over a tape with my program director Andy Bloom who asked me where the accent went. I told him I took it out and he said to put it back in. It also helped that since Howard was from New York it actually fit. Since then, all bets have been off and I've used my natural accent everywhere I've worked. It's part of who I am and I never should have tried to change it.

The New Jersey accent means many things to many people. There's a no BS attitude and sarcasm to it that makes it very sexy. I must say it's worked well for me over the years and I hope it has for you too. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go have a cup of cawfee. As for dropping the "R", remember there's no "R" in sex appeal!

