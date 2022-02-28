What to do with leftover cheese — Spadea’s fridge clean out
Like many of you, I love cheese. A staple for company or even dinner when it's just the immediate family is a cheese board. Brie, cheddar, aged Gouda and bleu cheese will all make a visit to the board at one time or another.
The question comes up as to what to do with the leftovers.
We found ourselves with several sandwich bags of leftover chunks of cheese over the weekend. I remembered that Eric Scott recommended a recipe a year ago from a video he watched with French chef Jacque Pepin.
Called "Fromage Fort", it's a cheese spread made with the scraps you have left in your fridge.
The preparation is simple:
- Cut the chunks into smaller chunks and scrape off any discolored or dried-out ends.
- Then drop all the cheese into a food processor.
- Add 4-5 cloves of garlic and black pepper.
- Then start the machine.
- As the ingredients are transformed into smaller and smaller bits, add white wine.
The result after about three minutes in the processor is a delicious spread that can be added to crackers, bread, pasta, or for me tonight, a burger. Enjoy!
