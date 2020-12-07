Let’s face it. Everyone has that can of pumpkin in their cabinet that they have yet to find a use for. It was most likely an early fall purchase, as it’s seemingly become a rule of society to consume pumpkin as soon as October rolls around. Regardless of how it got there, you have a can of pumpkin and here’s what you’re going to do with it, to avoid having to stare at it all year long or — worse — throw it out.

It's time to make no-bake Pumpkin Pie Bites. These are a delicious treat and the ingredients are most likely already in your kitchen.

All you need is a can of pumpkin, ¼ cup honey, ½ cup peanut butter, ¾ cup oats and 1 tbsp of cinnamon.

Once you have all of these ingredients out, grab a large bowl. Stir together the pumpkin, honey and peanut butter and once well combined, add in your oats and cinnamon.

Then, grab a spoon and begin scooping out your batter, rolling it in a ball shape.

Once you have your balls, refrigerate them for 20-30 minutes until firm.

When it comes to decorating, the options are endless. You can cover your balls in melted chocolate and sprinkle them with crushed graham crackers for extra flavor, or keep it simple and add sprinkles.

Whichever you choose, these are guaranteed delicious and will satisfy your pumpkin cravings. And, don’t forget, now that you’ve finally gotten rid of your canned pumpkin, you have room to replace it next year!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.