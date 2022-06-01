What people in New Jersey are most looking forward to this summer (Opinion)
Are you ready for the summer of 2022 in New Jersey? In many ways, it's going to be different than previous summers.
This will be the first summer of legalized recreational marijuana. Plant that in your "Garden State." It will also be the first summer of $5 a gallon gas. But not to worry, it's only an incredible transition, according to our president.
But on the bright side, the weather will be warmer. You'll be taking your vacation. There are so many things to do in New Jersey, some will cost money, some won't and hopefully, despite all that our government is doing to try to screw us, our Jersey attitude — which is to take it on and make it work — will win out.
So having said all that, I asked what are you most looking forward to this summer? Whatever it is, may it give you the joy and happiness you're looking for. You deserve it!
Margaret Pizzolongo
A tan
Denise Farrell
Chilling at the beach. And just found out that all the state parks are free this summer so Island Beach State Park in Seaside will be free to everyone.
Melynda B. Ulrich
Day trips with my grandkids!
John Kensil
A nice ride down to Wildwood and a great stop at Donkey's, my favorite cheesesteak place
Sam Bliss
Monmouth Park back to normal
John Gemini Lombardi
Just getting out. To any of the many great comedy shows this state has to offer at any given time. And enjoy God's given gift of laughter
Tom Evans
Beach. Beach and Beach.
Francie Trout
Hopefully, I won’t get sick this summer after being so sick all winter and spring!
Martin Stephens
Going to the Jersey Shore at Holgate on LBI
Mike Darkwater
Weeks without tornados, heavy rain squalls in July and August
Trev: One can only hope and pray
