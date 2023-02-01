What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers

With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?

According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.

How could anyone beat us in cheese “community interest?” But many cities do.

For instance, did you know that some cities actually have cheese-related nicknames? We have no such thing here in New Jersey. It made sense that Wisconsin has a couple.

like Plymouth (“Cheese Capital of the World”), Colby (the cheese’s namesake), or Monroe (Swiss cheese central).

And of course, when you think of great cheese, states like Wisconsin and California may come to mind. But what about New Jersey? The Garden State may not be the first place you think of when it comes to delicious, artisanal cheeses, but it should be!

For starters, New Jersey has a long history of dairy farming. And according to newjerseymonitor.com New Jersey has 50 licensed dairy farms statewide.

Also, njskylands.com has a wealth of information about all of the cheeses we make here in the state and the farms that do so.

Another reason why New Jersey should be considered a top state for great cheese is the variety of cheeses produced here. From classic cheddar to gouda, brie, and even bleu cheese, New Jersey cheesemakers are crafting a wide range of delicious cheeses that are sure to please any palate.

One of the best places to find great cheese in New Jersey is at farmers' markets and specialty food shops. These retailers often sell cheeses made by local cheesemakers, giving you the opportunity to sample some of the best cheeses the state has to offer.

But alas, on Lawnmaker’s list, the top five of 200 U.S. cities were New York, New York, Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, San Francisco, California, and Los Angeles, California.

Not one NJ city even me the top 25. Are you kidding me?

What did make a list were these three cheese-friendly cities in the state: Jersey City at number #35 Newark at #179, and Paterson, ranked #188.

But it's not just about the cheese itself, it's also about the people making it. New Jersey cheesemakers are passionate about their craft and dedicated to producing great quality cheeses that we are proud of.

They often use traditional methods passed down through generations, which ensures

that their cheeses have unique, authentic flavors.

