What NJ people decorate their car with

Recently we've shown you cartoon figures dangling from rear ends of cars and crazy slogans written across tail lights. In South Jersey I've seen my share of "bumper nuts" hanging from the trailer hitches on the back of pick-up trucks. People want to express their individuality and creativity. It's not just for rednecks with beater cars and banged up pickups. This past week while in the parking lot of an upscale supermarket, I noticed a high-end European import car with a large black spider hanging from the passenger side rearview mirror. It was rubber and looked like it weighed enough to fly off and stick to somebody's windshield on a highway. Or perhaps it was designed to flap along the widow and appear to be attacking the car when in motion.

Whatever the purpose, I can't imagine why people would want to draw attention to themselves while driving down the road. I like to get from point A to point B with as little attention and disruption as possible. Isn't it enough to have an expensive, state of the art late model import? I guess not in New Jersey. In the past year I noticed far fewer people have been pulled over, especially in the beginning of the pandemic. So, if you're not gonna get pulled over put stupid crap on your car and have some fun. This could be a symptom of peoples' frustration of what's we've been through over the past year. Since we're not allowed to carry firearms in New Jersey I guess putting goofy crap on your car to blow off some steam beats shooting someone who cuts you off.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.