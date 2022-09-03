What is the most popular cocktail in New Jersey?

A recent survey and article by Fansided revealed the most popular cocktails in every state. As we all take our adult beverages very seriously, I found their research a little subject and quite frankly flimsy. Some choices made sense.

The most popular cocktail in New Mexico was the Pina Colada, Kentucky had the Mint Julep — of course Kentucky is home to the Kentucky Derby and that’s the official drink. Nebraska is the Moscow Mule and Missouri’s most popular cocktail was the Margarita.

I’ve been to Nebraska and Missouri; I would think a nice inexpensive beer would be the most popular cocktail. North Dakota’s most popular cocktail is Sex on the Beach. Sex on the Beach! Is there a beach in North Dakota? Am I missing something?

attachment-Long Island Iced Tea (1) loading...

Then you have New Jersey! The most popular cocktail here in New Jersey — according to the Fansided article — is the Long Island Iced Tea. Well, in a way I can see the reasoning, the Long Island Iced Tea contains about 30 different types of liquor, slight exaggeration and we need all that liquor to forget about our property taxes.

I’m not so sure that in a contest anybody in New Jersey would choose a drink named for Long Island, I’m just saying. Go around to the bars here in Jersey and the Tito's Vodka is flowing in all kinds of different drinks.

So the next time you want “to follow the trend” order a Long Island Iced Tea, if not, go with what you know. Use the guide for when you enter another state. Please drink responsible and please don’t drink and drive, thanks.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years