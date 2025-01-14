What?! I’m confused about what’s going on in our office’s bathroom

Sorry, I can’t call out any coworkers by name because I don’t know who is responsible for this, but I can call them out for the insane thing they’re doing, so here I go….

No, no. This article isn’t going to have anything gross, I promise. I’m just trying to figure out what’s going on behind the scenes in the New Jersey 101.5 studios.

We have several bathrooms in our office and I’ve found that this weird occurrence has happened in all of them.

In each bathroom, there are two separate holders to hang a toilet paper roll on, which makes sense to me.

On top of that, there’s a space to put whatever you don’t want to hold while you do your business. Who among us doesn’t bring in a cell phone?

Again. Legitimate, in my opinion.

But here’s where I get confused….

People in this building are not only putting rolls of toilet paper in their proper places, but they’re putting them (even though the other spots are full) on top of the holders.

Kylie, you’re nit-picking, that’s not that weird!

NO! Hear me out.

They also put several already-used rolls on top of the handicapped rail above the toilet paper holder.

I mean… what are we doing here?

Why have more than two rolls at the ready? Why are the other ones already used? Most importantly WHO IS DOING THIS AND WHY?

I don’t know if I’ll ever get to the bottom of this, but (butt?) I hope nobody in your workplace does this.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

