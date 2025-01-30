What? I can’t believe THIS is New Jersey’s favorite Oreo flavor

Who doesn’t love an Oreo? I’m pretty sure the first time I tried a Double Stuffed Oreo as opposed to the regular cookies, I was changed for good.

Also, like any good millennial woman, I grew up obsessed with dunking Oreos in peanut butter after watching the remake of The Parent Trap with Lindsay Lohan. Another game changer for me.

Canva / TSM Illustration

But what about the different flavors of Oreos?

Mroelectric.com did some important research through an analysis of Google Trends search data to determine what every state’s favorite flavor Oreo is.

As silly as it sounds… now that you read that you kind of need to know where New Jersey stands, don’t you?

Right away I found their report confusing. First, they named each state’s favorite Oreo style. A style would be for example the original amount of stuffing, versus the Double

Stuff.

Then style takes a turn. The Golden Oreo is a style. Not a flavor. They say.

Amazon.com - Golden Oreos

Are you sure about that? Because those golden cookies taste nothing like those chocolate cookies. But okay, it’s a style. Not a taste. Fine.

Anyway, New Jersey’s favorite "style" Oreo is the Golden Oreo. But what is the Garden State’s favorite Oreo flavor?

It was the favorite in six other states including our neighbors New York and Pennsylvania.

It could be associated with a song we were supposed to sing twice when washing hands during the pandemic.

Give up?

Birthday Cake is New Jersey’s favorite Oreo flavor.

Amazon.com - Birthday Cake Oreos

Now, I can’t say I’m a fan of this cake frosting-flavored sprinkle treat. If I wanted birthday cake, I’d eat birthday cake… and I pretty much NEVER want cake. I came here for a cookie.

I’m sticking to my Parent Trap peanut butter dip.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

