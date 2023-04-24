What drives us nuts driving in New Jersey

I once asked the late Gilbert Gottfried what he likes most about New Jersey, and his very funny answer was "leaving New Jersey." I miss Gilbert. If you asked me what I like the least about New Jersey, my answer would be driving in New Jersey.

Most parents rue the day when their children will ask them to give up their car keys. I on the other hand will gladly surrender them years before I should.

Every time I get on the road, it's almost like someone is just waiting to jump in front of me and drive 20 miles an hour less than I want to travel. Don't these people have somewhere to go? If they ever proposed the death penalty for someone driving too slow in the left lane, I'd be all for it. Why are we not enforcing that law above all else?

Unfortunately, that's not the only thing that annoys us about driving in New Jersey. Here are some more from my Facebook following, which got over a hundred responses. I'm sure you can relate.

The shoulder is not an extra lane for you to pass me on, to try and squeeze back in 5 cars later.

April Fierro Suk

Aggressive drivers, it’s so unnecessary

Sharon Carhart

Big trucks that’s behind you acting like they’re going to run you over if you don’t get out of the way.

John Vo

Pennsylvania drivers

Left lane (Richards)! If you’re not going to pass anyone get out of the left lane!

Rick Verso

Other drivers!

Kathleen Cahill Tintle

Traffic Circles and the People who can’t drive through them.

Kevin D. Hill

Circles! Lol

Bill Tafrow

The sheer volume of cars on the road…

Dante Mele

The slow out-of-towners who think going below the speed limit in the left-hand lane is acceptable and won’t move over when you want to pass.

Dori Toth

People not putting their turn signals on ahead of time. They slam their brakes on and turn

Jayne Malone

The last-minute “oh crap, that’s my exit” drivers who cross over 2 lanes to get off the highway.

The person who is making a left but won’t move up into the middle of the road no matter what. And then won’t turn when no one is coming because the light just turned yellow.

The toll hike every 6 months!

Nini Grace

Tolls, potholes and a**holes

Dave Bell

The very dangerous move of yielding the right of way when you have the right of way. It's not an act of kindness, it's an act of danger.

Mitchell Jay

