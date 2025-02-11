“Little red Corvette, baby, you’re much too fast.”

— Prince “The day I saw your white Mustang

Said you're a wild Mustang.”

— Lana Del Ray “Honey, I just wonder what you do there in back

Of your pink Cadillac”

— Bruce Springsteen

Car colors are the stuff of songs, the stuff of memories, the stuff of passion. It should not matter what color a thing is when, ultimately, it’s just a conveyance. A means to get from point A to point B.

But we know cars are somehow something more. Studies say a majority of people have named their cars. We’ll get attached to them. Take the family out for a goodbye drive if we ever sell them.

So, while it shouldn’t matter, to many, the color does. I’ve known people who waited weeks longer than they had to just for the color of their choice to be delivered.

There’s no right or wrong. Sure, some say a white car tends to be more visible and, therefore, causes fewer accidents. An old myth claimed that red cars were pulled over more often by cops, but this isn’t true.

Yet, if you’re curious, we do know which car color is the most popular here in New Jersey. Thanks to a study by iseecars.com we have that answer.

And you may be disappointed to know it’s … white.

Is it just me? Or does it seem impossibly vanilla to have a white car?

As boring as I think it is, I now have one. And only because when my last car died, it died quickly. I needed something right away, and that’s what they had in stock. Thus, vanilla me, driving a white car.

According to the study, white represents a full 26.2% of the market share. Wow. I thought I saw just as many black cars and gray cars, but I guess not.

All of those come under the category of ‘grayscale colors,’ as does silver. If you take white, black, gray, and silver away, what then is the most common car color in the Garden State?

The most popular non-grayscale color is blue at 10%.

