What are the odds of landing these dream jobs in New Jersey?
What do you want to be when you grow up?
This is such a weird question to ask a child, especially considering when you’re young you can’t even grasp the amount of different jobs there can be, but that doesn’t stop people from asking.
Some kids know from an early age what they want to be when they enter adulthood, but what are the chances that they actually accomplish their goals?
Casinos.com conducted research to get to the bottom of this by analyzing numbers across the United States to reveal the odds of New Jerseys landing popular dream jobs.
These included professions like singers, athletes, lawyers, doctors, and so on, this was narrowed down by using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide, the ideal careers you’re likely to land are lawyer, doctor, and firefighter, in that order.
To get this data, Casinos.com used this methodology:
To calculate the odds, the “jobs per 1,000 occupations” data was extracted from the Bureau of Labor Statistics website and then divided by the population of each state and multiplied by 1,000 to reveal the odds of landing each dream job per state. The nationwide odds where then tallied by calculating the average odds of every dream job across all the states.
Specifically for the Garden State, these are the top 12 dream jobs and the odds of getting a job in that field.
Odds of becoming a doctor in New Jersey
1 in 286
Odds of becoming a lawyer in New Jersey
1 in 171
Odds of becoming a veterinarian in New Jersey
1 in 2174
Odds of becoming a psychologist in New Jersey
1 in 1015
Odds of becoming a photographer in New Jersey
1 in 4,115
Odds of becoming a singer in New Jersey
1 in 5,128
Odds of becoming an athlete in New Jersey
1 in 9804
Odds of becoming a writer in New Jersey
1 in 2,681
Odds of becoming an architect in New Jersey
1 in 1,546
Odds of becoming a firefighter in New Jersey
1 in 646
Odds of becoming a pilot in New Jersey
1 in 10,309
Odds of becoming a chef in New Jersey
1 in 1071
You can find the full article with Casinos.com’s research here.
