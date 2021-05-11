What animals have you hit on Jersey roads?

Now we have to contend with bobcats? As you know, I've hit three deer in the past few years driving on our local roads. Thankfully, no real damage. Once I hit a deer on a back road in Montgomery and literally punted the animal across the street about 15 yards. When I was learning to drive my instructor told me to hold the wheel, 10 and 2, and drive through the deer if it was too difficult to stop. I had that voice in my head as I drove through the animal, making a split decision with headlights close behind thinking that if I braked, I might get rear-ended. The other part of the advice was that if you brake hard and your car dips in front, you might end up with the deer coming through your windshield. So I heeded the advice and kept going.

How about you? How many animals have you hit on the roads in the past few years? I spoke to our own Bob Williams and he's hit five in the past 23 years. That beats my three in 15 years, but I'm a little concerned about the next few months for sure. Eric Scott and I discussed the fact that in 1998 Princeton brought in sharpshooters to help reduce the deer population...is that a solution that should be revisited? Insurance claim estimates show that there are more than 20,000 collisions each year between deer and cars. Of course this is better than a stimulus check for the car repair industry, but a bit on the dangerous side.

What should be done?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

