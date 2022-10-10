What all Italian Americans in NJ should know during Italian American Heritage Month (Opinion)

I'm so proud to be a third-generation Italian American and consider myself lucky to have grown up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City.

So as we celebrate Italian American Heritage Month, I think it would be a great thing if all those like me would take the time to learn about the struggle of our ancestors.

When they came to this country many had to overcome adversity so that we could have the lives we live today.

There's a great four-part PBS series called "The Italian Americans," which does a great job telling our story.

It's a story every Italian American should be proud of, and it starts with family.

When the Italians first came here they were not given sanctuary but instead handed a shovel.

They were not welcome with open arms but instead looked down upon.

The Italians were the victims of the largest mass lynching in this country when 11 were hung in New Orleans after being found not guilty of the murder of a police chief.

Theodore Roosevelt, according to TheAmericanMag.com referred to it as "a rather good thing."

When World War II broke out, hundreds of Italian "enemy aliens" were sent to internment camps, and more than 10,000 were forced from their homes.

In 1941, the Italian Americans Yankee centerfielder Joe DiMaggio was the most popular man in America while his parents were unwanted enemy aliens. Go figure.

Those were just some of the adversities suffered by the Italian Americans.

The accomplishments are way too many to celebrate in just a month.

Some of the greatest singers are Italian-American.

In New Jersey, we have our own "Fab Four."

They would be Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, whose real name is Francis Stephen Castelluccio, Jon Bon Jovi, and Bruce Springsteen who is part Italian.

Take that John Paul George and Ringo.

We could also talk about movies like "The Godfather," TV shows like "The Sopranos" and how Italian Americans have to deal and overcome with the mob stereotype to become some of the most successful people in the country and the world.

BTW, Did you know that The Bank of America was first known as the Bank of Italy?

So much to know, so much more to find out.

I passed along these stories and showed my sons Lennon and Albert "The Italian Americans" while eating pizza. It made for a great family night followed by lots of conversation.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

