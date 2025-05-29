☑️ A sinkhole first opened along the eastbound lanes in December

☑️ Another reopened in March followed by another in the westbound lanes

☑️ Crews have worked 'round the close to repair voids under the road surface

The only thing that could hold up the opening of two westbound lanes of Route 80 is rain.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said two lanes of Route 80 west are scheduled to reopen late Friday night. Sealant application on the concrete was completed Tuesday night and paving is expected to be completed late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to the DOT.

The road will then be striped but the work cannot be done if the pavement is wet.

All the lanes in both directions are scheduled to reopen on June 25.

Abandoned mines in North Jersey. Arrow points to Route 80 in Wharton Abandoned mines in North Jersey. Arrow points to Route 80 in Wharton (NJDEP/Canva) loading...

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says Thursday night and Friday morning look to be rain-free in North Jersey but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Friday afternoon.

The shoulder and right lane will be used as travel lanes with a speed limit of 40 mph. Two eastbound lanes opened before Memorial Day. The next project will be on the work zone in the median.

