We’ve got company! Sebastian Maniscalco coming to New Jersey

"What is wrong with you people?"

That will be among the questions comedian Sebastian Maniscalco asks when he comes to The Borgata Events Center for 14 shows starting July 23 with rescheduled shows as well as two new ones added July 25.

Maniscalco, who began his career in 1998 performing at open mic nights, has since performed five hysterical comedy specials. "Sebastian Live," "What's Wrong With You People?", "Aren't You Embarrassed?", "Why Would You Do That?" and "Stay Hungry."

Sebastian has had roles in such movies as "The Green Book" and "The Irishman." He's also hosted the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

For me, he's one of the funniest comedians out there today, if not the funniest. As an Italian-American, his comedy not only takes me back to my youth but reminds me of how hysterical it was and is.

When you see Sebastian, you not only get his new material but old favorites as well.

From his website:

“Coming up, you go into Dallas and just do your act and try to have people see it. Along the way, people expect new material, but they still have favorite bits you want to pepper in. In some ways, it’s almost tougher to stay at the top than it is to get there.”

To learn more about Sebastian Maniscalco and purchase tickets, click here.

These are my five favorite bits of comedy from Sebastian Maniscalco

"Italians Like Cash"

This pretty much describes every Italian wedding I've ever been to, especially keeping the book afterward.

"The Doorbell"

This is so true! Somewhere along the line , we went from greeting company with smiles to hiding out in our own houses!

Uber and AirBnB

Craig's List

Classic piece from Conan

How women in their 20s dance

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.