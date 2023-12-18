Wet, windy and warm – NJ rain brings flooding and road closures

🌧️2-3 inches of rain fell Sunday night and early Monday morning

🌧️Thousands of customers were left without power

🌧️Many local roads are closed in addition to sections of highways

Power outages and road closures are the biggest impact of the storm overnight that left around 3 inches of rain around the state with gusty winds.

Top rainfall totals across much of NJ are over 3 inches already setting up a very messy and challenging Monday morning commute, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Top gusts have been over 50 mph and coastal flooding remains a concern too.

Several school districts delayed the start of classes on Monday.

Power outages across the state

Nearly 48,000 JCP&L, PSE&G , Orange & Rockland and Atlantic City Electric customers are without power as of 7:50 a.m.

33,566 JCP&L customers are without power mostly in Mercer (East Windsor and Hopewell), Middlesex (scattered), Monmouth (Freehold Township, Howell and Marlboro), Morris (Jefferson Township and Rockaway Township), Ocean (Jackson), Passaic (West Milford), Somerset (scattered) and Sussex (Hardyston and Vernon) counties.

9.364 PSE&G customers mostly in Bergen (New Milford), Essex (scattered) and Passaic (Clilfton and City of Passaic)

2,453 Atlantic City Electric customers scattered across Atlantic, Burlington and Wildwood in Cape May County have no power.

2,486 Orange & Rockland customers scattered around Bergen and Passaic counties.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig says the outages are largely tree caused outages and the types of outages you'd expect to see in a high wind heavy rain event like this.

"Trees are certainly the largest threat. Not only do you have wind gusts of over 50 miles an hour that are certainly capable of taking down trees on their own. But with the heavy rains it weakens the soil and you don't even need the wind gusts to be as high as they are to cause tree damage and bring down trees," Hoenig told New Jersey 101.5.

There is extensive tree damage in its Monmouth County service area both inland and along the coast, according to Hoenig.

A high voltage line was tripped in the early morning hours of Monday initially knocked out two substations. One has since been restored, according to Hoenig.

Flooding on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark Flooding on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Sections of major roadways are also closed as of 6:45 a.m. including:

Route 1 southbound in South Brunswick between Promenade Boulevard and Raymond Road

Route 206 in both directions in Hillsborough between Camplain Road and Brooks Boulevard

Route 22 in North Plainfield in both directions between Watchung Abe and North Drive

Route 35 in Hazlet and Toms River

Route 36 in West Long Branch

Route 10 in Hanover

Route 130 in Westville

NJ Transit has no major service issues although buses may be delayed because of road closures and delays.

