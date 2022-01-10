Western-style gun in Newark, NJ on TSA’s 2021 most unusual items list
NEWARK — A long-barreled revolver in the style of an antique pistol, discovered at Newark Liberty International Airport, ranked ninth on the Transportation Security Administration's 2021 Top 10 List of most unusual items found at U.S. security checkpoints.
The TSA unveiled the list in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.
Atlantic City International Airport also made the list, with bullets hidden in a deodorant container kicking off the countdown at No. 10.
Regarding the Newark find, the TSA said in a release that its officers detected the handgun on Aug. 21, comparing it to those used in classic Westerns such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral," and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly."
"Of course guns are not permitted to be carried through an airport security checkpoint," the TSA said.
The full list of "TSA's Top 10 Catches of 2021":
10. Bullets in deodorant, Atlantic City International Airport
9. Pistol, Newark Liberty International Airport
8. "Meth burrito," William P. Hobby Airport, Houston
7. Firearm buckle, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu
6. Cleaver, Harrisburg International Airport, Middletown, Pa.
5. Bear spray, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Florida
4. Machete, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington D.C.
3. Fireworks, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, New York
2. Wine holder, Sacramento International Airport, California
1. Chainsaw, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Louisiana
The TSA said its website contains a breakdown of what can and cannot be brought onto an airplane.
