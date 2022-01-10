NEWARK — A long-barreled revolver in the style of an antique pistol, discovered at Newark Liberty International Airport, ranked ninth on the Transportation Security Administration's 2021 Top 10 List of most unusual items found at U.S. security checkpoints.

The TSA unveiled the list in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

Atlantic City International Airport also made the list, with bullets hidden in a deodorant container kicking off the countdown at No. 10.

Transportation Security Administration via Twitter

Get our free mobile app

Regarding the Newark find, the TSA said in a release that its officers detected the handgun on Aug. 21, comparing it to those used in classic Westerns such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral," and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly."

Transportation Security Administration via Twitter

"Of course guns are not permitted to be carried through an airport security checkpoint," the TSA said.

The full list of "TSA's Top 10 Catches of 2021":

10. Bullets in deodorant, Atlantic City International Airport

9. Pistol, Newark Liberty International Airport

8. "Meth burrito," William P. Hobby Airport, Houston

7. Firearm buckle, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu

6. Cleaver, Harrisburg International Airport, Middletown, Pa.

5. Bear spray, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Florida

4. Machete, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington D.C.

3. Fireworks, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, New York

2. Wine holder, Sacramento International Airport, California

1. Chainsaw, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Louisiana

The TSA said its website contains a breakdown of what can and cannot be brought onto an airplane.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

A look through Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective at Grounds for Sculpture

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.