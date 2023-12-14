Armed man found with note demanding money arrested in Maple Shade, NJ

🚨 An armed man was arrested on gun charges in Maple Shade

🚨 Police said he was hanging outside a Wells Fargo Bank in Maple Shade before fleeing

🚨 Police said they found a note in his pocket that demanded money

MAPLE SHADE — A Burlington Township man who officials said had a note on him indicating he was armed and wanted money, was arrested on gun charges after fleeing from police.

Maple Shade police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo Bank on North Forklanding Road Wednesday afternoon after receiving an abandoned 911 call.

When they arrived at the bank, employees reported seeing a suspicious man walking outside the bank. They then told police that the man, later identified as Tymir Stevenson, eventually entered the bank, wearing a hood and a face mask, and asked to cash a check.

But he left before the transaction could take place, according to police.

Police found Stevenson walking in a neighborhood near the bank. When they attempted to speak to him, police said he ran away and dumped a gun on a property across the street from Steinhauer Elementary School. Police said they immediately recovered the gun.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched for Stevenson.

With the assistance of Maple Shade police K-9 Sitka, Stevenson was found hiding in the backyard of a residence on North Poplar Avenue, according to officials.

Upon his arrest, police said they found a note in Stevenson’s pocket that read, “I Have a gun Fill the Bag with All $100’s Bills.”

Stevenson was charged with weapons offenses, resisting arrest, and obstruction. He has been taken to the Burlington County Jail on a warrant.

