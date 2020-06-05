Weekend transition for NJ: From steamy and stormy, to calmer and cooler

Sick of humidity and thunderstorms yet? Too bad! We're facing one or two more rounds of potentially strong thunderstorms, fueled by the warmth and humidity in the atmosphere.

To be honest, Thursday night's weather did not play out according to forecast. The storms arrived later than expected, and have also held on later than expected. So I've had to adjust both temperatures and rain chances to compensate for this trend.

I want to try something a little different with today's edition of the CMDZ Weather Blog. Rather than paragraphs of prose and analysis, let me just run through a semi-detailed 5-day forecast for you. Hopefully this helps you truly capture the "feel" of this weekend's big transition — we do have a lot of nice weather on the way!

Friday... Lingering showers through the morning hours, especially in northern New Jersey. Then breaks of sun around midday. Our next round of thunderstorms will approach around mid to late afternoon. For the third day in a row, heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. It will be humid, but not as hot as Thursday. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Friday Night... Showers and thunderstorms continue. Then clearing skies after about Midnight. Lows in the sticky mid 60s.

Saturday... Feeling rather summer-ish, with mostly to partly sunny skies and high temperatures mainly in the mid 80s. (Cooler along the Jersey Shore.) As our cold front arrives, I just can't rule out a shower or thunderstorm from about midday through the afternoon, particularly in the southern half of the state. Then humidity will start to dial back — you'll start to feel the more comfortable air by evening time.

Sunday... The cooler and less humid day of the weekend, with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. It will be bright and sunny, dry, and breezy (10 to 20 mph).

Monday... More of the same pleasant late Spring weather. Mostly sunny and upper 70s.

Tuesday... Partly sunny and lower 80s. Not too shabby.

So as you can see, the transition to cooler, more comfortable, and calmer weather is here to stay for a few days. In fact, I don't see another rain chance coming along until next Friday! Woohoo!

Be safe during the next round or two of thunderstorms. And enjoy the impending sunshine, responsibly and also safely. Stay healthy, my friends!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.