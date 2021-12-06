Weekend stabbing in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A drug deal gone bad may have led to a stabbing near police headquarters late Sunday night.

An officer pulling into the parking lot of Lakewood police headquarters off Third Street in his patrol vehicle heard a voice calling out to him for help, according to Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The man, identified as Ruben Vazquez Jr, 54, of Lakewood told the officer he had been stabbed.

One of the officers who began checking the immediate area around the building found what looked like blood droplets and followed them to an alleyway near 245 Second Street, according to Staffordsmith.

The initial investigation determined Vazquez may have been engaged in an illegal drug transaction when the stabbing took place.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

Lakewood police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call 732-363-0200 ext. 5338.

Lakewood police search for bullet casings after a shooting 12/4/21 (The Lakewood Scoop)

Saturday night shooting near school

In an unrelated incident, police were searching the ground near the Yeshiva Tiferes Torah school on Vine Avenue in Lakewood after shots were fired from a moving car, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.

Lakewood Police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

