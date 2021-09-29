Wednesday NJ weather: Welcome back sunshine, crisp air, cool temps

The Bottom Line

After a single day of unsettled skies, we flip back to pleasant, bright, dry weather again for the next few days.

This is a very easy weather blog post to write, as our next storm system and substantial chance of rain won't come along until the end of the weekend. Sounds good to me!

Wednesday

The humidity, the rain, and the thunderstorms are long gone now. (Well, almost — there are still a few showers and sprinkles passing through southern New Jersey through about 7 a.m.)

Dew points have dropped statewide, as drier air returns. And temperatures have responded, dipping into the 50s for almost all of NJ. Early morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine and blue skies.

Keep in mind, fall is not a "gentle" season. Rather than a slow decline in temperatures from the end of summer through the beginning of winter, thermometers fall down a staircase due to a series of cold front. We had one of those cold fronts blow through New Jersey Tuesday night, so changes are underway.

Our newly arrived air mass is about 10 degrees cooler than the last one. So thermometers will struggle to reach 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon. That is a bit below normal for late September. I fear "short sleeves" season is rapidly coming to a close.

No weather issues are expected Wednesday, thanks to the resurgence of dry, crisp, cooler air. Maybe breezy at times.

Wednesday night will be clear and cool. Lows will fall mainly into the lower 50s. The coolest corners of the state (northwest and Pine Barrens) will hit 40s. You may find yourself reaching for a jacket, hoodie, or sweater in the late night and/or early morning hours.

Thursday

Likely the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly sunny, and our weather will stay dry.

Friday

We'll kick off October with another pleasant autumn day. Mostly sunny skies will allow high temps to return to the upper 60s. Still a hair below seasonal normals, by the way.

The Weekend & Beyond

Saturday looks great, with only passing clouds and high temperatures returning to the seasonable lower 70s.

The forecast turns complicated, unsettled, and wet again starting sometime Sunday. Depending on which forecast model you happen to agree with, a chance of rain will kick in sometime between Sunday midday and late Sunday night. There could be some pockets of heavier stuff and rumbles of thunder along the way. Raindrops and clouds will push temperatures downward again, possibly back into the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday also look unsettled and occasionally wet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

