We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location

We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has.

With thousands of locations all over the world, it kind of feels like New Jersey was late to the party. But we’re catching up.

Recently, locations have opened in Montgomery, Ridgewood, Edison, Cherry Hill, bound Brook, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Northvale, Palisades Park and Ridgefield.

And, according to an article on re-nj.com, if Paris Baguette has anything to do with it, and they do! Soon there will be one everywhere you turn. Montvale and Paramus, are next on the list.

And, it is expanding all over New York and New Jersey as well as all over the country, with plans to open 1,000 units in the U.S. by 2030.

Known worldwide for their freshly baked bread, delicious coffees and cakes, this bakery Café concept is the number one franchise in the world for baked goods.

The chain specializes in French-inspired goods at their 3,000+ global locations including bread, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, coffee and other beverages.

And now, Paris Baguette has added to its footprint in New Jersey with the opening of a new location in downtown Red Bank.

Red Bank is a perfect place for a Paris baguette location. It is known for its fine and casual dining, eclectic cuisine and every other kind of culinary delight on the planet.

Harsh Patel, who’s a Red Bank resident, and Mark Mele, chief development officer, are operating the new café.

According to the article, Mele said,

“There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space. No one else is doing what we are on the same scale, and that’s attracting a lot of attention…We are thrilled to announce our new opening within New Jersey.”

So are we, Mr. Mele.

Wouldn't ice cream go well with some of these desserts?

