We bought this in New Jersey? Worst products ever

The Museum of Failure has made its way to New York and it reminds me of the dumb things we bought in New Jersey.

It was first launched in Sweden in 2017 and will be in Brooklyn through May at Industry City.

The purpose of the museum, according to their Instagram page, is to "stimulate discussion about accepting and learning from failure".

We it comes to failure, we've certainly had our share. Just ask West Orange's own Thomas Edison.

Among his failed products are the 'automatic vote recorder' which we could have used in the last election and the "electric pen".

But if you're looking for some epic fails or maybe some products that seemed like a good idea at the time, try these from my social media following and if you actually bought any of these items, I won't tell if you won't.

Justin Morris

New Coke

"New Coke" was so bad because Coke was winning the cola wars before it came out. It was so bad that Coke had to bring back its winning recipe in the form of "Coke classic"

Andrew Satkowski

Thighmaster. Admit it, the best thing about this product was watching Suzanne Somers doing the commercial

Steve Eccles

Klick Klacks

These were ahead of their time because no parent today would let their child anywhere near them today!.

Jason VR

Saucemoto

Joey Novick

Spray can hair replacement products.

Tim Grill

Pet Rocks

Eric Barash

Crystal Pepsi.

Brian T Nolan

The Pocket-fisherman.

John Kensil

"The Hot Dogger" This cooking device here where you would place a hotdog on two metal electrodes, and it was a like eating a 9 V battery in pork gravy ￼

Rustann Provenzano

Chia Pet!!!

Gino Formaroli

The invisible dog...(circa 1972)

Carlo Bellario

Mood rings

Eddie Molina

Shake weights

