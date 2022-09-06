A woman from Passaic County has admitted to her role in a scheme to steal more than $3.7 million from a New Jersey-based company where she worked.

On Tuesday, 50-year-old Amy Aldi, of Wayne, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Newark federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Federal prosecutors previously said from 2018 through 2020, Aldi abused her position as chief financial officer and director of operations at the company in Wyckoff — making over 200 unauthorized cash withdrawals.

The company, whose name was not disclosed, was involved in global wholesale distribution of business imaging products, such as copying machines, according to court paperwork.

Each of the withdrawals was for cash amounts of between $5,000 and $25,000 — all used for Aldi's personal benefit, prosecutors said.

Aldi then altered bank statements to try and cover up the massive theft, according to court documents.

When sentenced in January 2023, she will face up to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.