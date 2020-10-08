Wawa worker slapped by NY woman over mask rule, NJ cops say

HACKETTSTOWN — One of the latest "mask rage" incidents reported in New Jersey unfolded at a Wawa in Warren County, according to township police.

Police responded just before12:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of a disorderly woman who had assaulted a convenience store worker at 299 Mountain Ave.

According to police, 23-year-old Ashanty Niang, of the Bronx, was not wearing a face covering when she entered the store. An employee told her about the New Jersey pandemic directive and Niang covered her face with her jacket.

During her time inside, police said Niang then lowered her jacket, uncovering her nose and mouth, prompting the employee to ask Niang to leave, at which point she slapped the worker's face.

Ashanty was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and violating the state's executive order on facial coverings during the health crisis, all misdemeanor offenses.

Niang has a pending court appearance.