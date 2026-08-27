I start every morning with a 24-ounce cup of coffee from Wawa. It's one of those simple little routines that I look forward to every day. I usually stop at the Wawa closest to my house, grab my favorite French vanilla coffee, and start my morning with that first warm sip.

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But the other day, I noticed something that immediately caught my attention: pumpkin spice coffee is back at Wawa!

Pumpkin Spice Returns To Wawa

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

The seasonal favorite that so many people wait for every year has officially returned, and Wawa is now joining Starbucks and Dunkin' in bringing pumpkin spice back to the menu.

Even though the weather is still warm, seeing that familiar flavor instantly puts you in that autumn state of mind.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

What's Your Favorite Wawa Coffee Flavor?

If pumpkin spice isn't your thing, Wawa still offers the cinnamon churro flavor, another great choice for anyone who likes a little extra sweetness and spice in their coffee.

Read More: One of New Jersey’s biggest coffee celebrations is returning to Freehold this fall

But I'm still thinking about some of the flavors Wawa had earlier this summer. I absolutely loved the banana bread coffee. That was my favorite. There was also the blueberry flavor, which was another delicious change from the usual choices.

That's the thing about Wawa coffee: you find a seasonal flavor you love, make it part of your routine, and then it dissappears. But there's always another flavor to discover, and I guess the seasonal rotations give you something to look forward to.

And for now, it's pumpkin spice! The fall favorite is back, so stop by Wawa today and enjoy!

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson