Pumpkin spice coffee has returned to Wawa locations across New Jersey
I start every morning with a 24-ounce cup of coffee from Wawa. It's one of those simple little routines that I look forward to every day. I usually stop at the Wawa closest to my house, grab my favorite French vanilla coffee, and start my morning with that first warm sip.
But the other day, I noticed something that immediately caught my attention: pumpkin spice coffee is back at Wawa!
Pumpkin Spice Returns To Wawa
The seasonal favorite that so many people wait for every year has officially returned, and Wawa is now joining Starbucks and Dunkin' in bringing pumpkin spice back to the menu.
Even though the weather is still warm, seeing that familiar flavor instantly puts you in that autumn state of mind.
What's Your Favorite Wawa Coffee Flavor?
If pumpkin spice isn't your thing, Wawa still offers the cinnamon churro flavor, another great choice for anyone who likes a little extra sweetness and spice in their coffee.
Read More: One of New Jersey’s biggest coffee celebrations is returning to Freehold this fall
But I'm still thinking about some of the flavors Wawa had earlier this summer. I absolutely loved the banana bread coffee. That was my favorite. There was also the blueberry flavor, which was another delicious change from the usual choices.
That's the thing about Wawa coffee: you find a seasonal flavor you love, make it part of your routine, and then it dissappears. But there's always another flavor to discover, and I guess the seasonal rotations give you something to look forward to.
And for now, it's pumpkin spice! The fall favorite is back, so stop by Wawa today and enjoy!
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