Wawa opens newest New Jersey store, 10 more planned this year

It’s getting hard to keep track of all the convenience store openings, with Wawa and Quick Chek both expanding and new entrants like Royal Farms making inroads. Wawa opened their 266th store in Deptford last week and more are on the way.

The newest Wawa is in Deptford on Clements Bridge Road; it is the third store for that town. The other new ones, which are planned to open before the end of the year will be in: Brick, Bridgeton, Butler, Chesterfield, Freehold, Gibbsboro, Jefferson, Mount Holly, Pennsauken, and Plainfield.

In a statement, quoted by NJ.com, Wawa President and CEO Chris Geyhsens said “As new stores open throughout the year, we will continue to bring not just a new Wawa to the community but a commitment to community partnerships, new jobs and growth.”

Wawa has more than 850 stores nationwide. Its main competitor in New Jersey, Quick Chek, has also been expanding in the Garden State, with new stores opening, or recently opened, in Piscataway, Roxbury, Somerset, Hackettstown, and Hamilton. Quick Chek has around 160 New Jersey stores.

Wawa was also in the news recently because they are rolling out self-checkout kiosks; the company says that they have sped up the checkout process in the stores where they were installed. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said in a statement, “We have seen positive customer reaction to the self-checkout test, and we are now in the process of reviewing and refining our processes and plan to continue to add it as an option to more stores.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

