Wawa offering free coffee for teachers, school personnel

Schools all across New Jersey are reopening this week, some in person, some remotely, a lot with a combination of both. Entering this rather unique school year, Wawa convenience stores are offering free coffee to teachers, administrators, and other faculty members through the end of September.

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa. “In a school year starting out unlike any we’ve experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities.”

This offer is extended to teachers, members of the faculty, school administrators and support personnel. You don’t need to prove your employment status, either; just tell the clerk that you work for a school and get a free hot coffee of any size. The offer is limited to one coffee per visit. Earlier in the pandemic, Wawa made the same offer of free coffee to first responders and other front line workers. Wawa operates over 700 stores nationally, with over 250 stores in New Jersey. No purchase is required and the promotion continues until September 30th.

