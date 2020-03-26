Coffee giant Starbucks has announced that they will give a free tall coffee to the people working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. That means all police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers are eligible. The offer runs through May 3rd.

Of course, you may have to go through the drive-thru or have it delivered as most of their locations are closed. However, CNN is reporting that some of the company’s locations near hospitals are still open. To be eligible, customers just have to identify as a front-line worker in any of the aforementioned categories.

Starbucks also announced that it will be donating $500,000 for first responders to cover gear and care packages. A Starbucks store manager in Washington came up with the idea, saying, “there’s always something small we can do to make a difference – to uplift the days of people who are going through a really hard time.”

Wawa has also announced that they are offering free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders. Those who are eligible simply need to inform the clerk at the register of their status to get one free hot coffee per visit. Wawa said in a release that they were giving the coffee to healthcare workers and first responders “to fuel their shifts during this crisis.”

More from New Jersey 101.5

Coronavirus testing at the PNC Bank Arts Center