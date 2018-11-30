Wawa has teamed up with a brewery to offer a limited edition coffee stout. The catch is, New Jersey beer lovers have to drive across the River to get it. 2SP Company in Pennsylvania's Delaware County is offering the beer made with Wawa's Reserve Winter Blend Coffee. It's launching next week and will be distributed to bars and liquor stores in Bucks, Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties.

Here in Jersey, Kane Brewing Company is already pouring its latest local coffee collaboration.

The Morning Bean imperial milk porter was brewed with Rook coffee and vanilla bean. Kane is based in Ocean Township. In terms of brand loyalty, there could be a 'battle brewing', folks. (Couldn't resist.)

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

