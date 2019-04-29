Wave goodbye to the sun after Monday in NJ

Monday will be bright and sunny across the Garden State, but that's about the last time we can expect that kind of forecast at least until the weekend, and maybe later.

Highs will be in the mid-50s to lower 60s statewide during the day Monday, and that's also the last time for a while we can give the entire state a singular temperature estimate. Those temps dip to the mid-40s in North Jersey and 50s elsewhere overnight, with showers likely to begin.

The showers continue into Tuesday morning, and after Tuesday morning, the rest of the final day of April looks cloudy. Highs will peak only in the lower 60s in North Jersey, but much warmer in the southern half of the state — possibly into the upper 70s.

The range of temperatures gets even wider on Wednesday, but the precipitation forecast is reversed: cloudy early, then showers possible in the afternoon. Low 50s will do it for highs in the north, 60s in Central Jersey (what Central Jersey?), and all the way into the mid-70s in South Jersey.

Next chance to see the sun: sometime Thursday. Maybe.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, May 6. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

