Waterfront paradise in NJ for under $200K? Yes. It’s for sale

It’s the time of year when people start dreaming about escaping to some kind of waterfront paradise. And in New Jersey, that usually means you’re going to rent something. But imagine if you owned something like that.

When you think about waterfront homes, you probably think it’s something that you can only dream about. But every once in a while, if you drool over real estate, like I do, you can come up with something that’s affordable and realistic.

I like to post homes that seem accessible so when I came across this waterfront gem, I had to share it.

Imagine coming home after a long day sitting on your deck and just enjoying a treated property with beautiful water views.

It’s hard to believe that there could be something in New Jersey available like this that’s under $200,000 but believe it or not there is.

The view is of Eastlake in the Cumberland County town and it’s so serene that you could think it’s something out of a storybook.

A cozy 1420 square foot, the house is bigger than it looks. It has four bedrooms, two baths, and plenty of space for your family.

Pretty rustic, with terra-cotta tiles, turned wood, balusters on the staircase, original hardwood flooring, and wood moldings the home needs minor refurbishment, but is actually in decent condition.

And whatever it may lack in modernity, it makes up for inch charm and style. Plus, the water views are mesmerizing.

Even with interest rates, the way they are right now, this could be an affordable option for you, for either your primary home, or a place to escape the hustle and bustle of every day life.

