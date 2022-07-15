Watch: Video of NJ cop saving 70-pound dog from house fire

Officer Julia Caldwell is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week.

While patrolling at an elementary school, she hears a call coming through about a house fire. Her body cam footage shows her hustle down the street to the home where she immediately learns that the occupants were all out of the house.

Police respond to shots fired at Trenton's West Ward firehouse 5/26/22 Police respond to shots fired at Trenton's West Ward firehouse 5/26/22 (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Then she learned the family dog was still trapped inside the home as smoke billowed out of the windows. Although being advised against going in, Officer Caldwell followed her instinct and training, entering the home through a first-floor window and finding the 70-pound dog.

The heat and the smoke were at dangerous levels but officer Caldwell kept on, freeing the dog from the cage, wrapping it in a towel and getting it to safety.

House Fire 2 Killed AP loading...

Overcome by the heat, specifically breathing in dangerous heated gases from the fire, she was taken to the hospital and put into a medically induced coma. She is still recovering. What a hero. Read the full account reported by NJ.com here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.