It is still illegal to practice "fancy riding" of your bicycle on the streets of Perth Amboy, but bike registration is no longer required. An ordinance dating back before World War II required registration and a fee of 50-cents.

Controversy erupted last April when video of a group of teens being stopped by police went viral. The video was posted by Christian Orozco, whose YouTube page features trick riding and bicycle stunts. In the video, police are seen stopping a group of primarily Black and Latino teens who had been weaving in and out of traffic and doing stunts.

When police stopped the group, an officer is heard telling the group, "You guys are supposed to have licenses and all that kind of stuff." One of the teens was taken into custody. The incident spurred an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor.

The City Council has now repealed the part of the ordinance that required registration, but does still severely restrict how and where a bicycle can be ridden. Bikes must have a light or reflector on the front and back as well as a bell or horn to alert traffic of thier presence.

Fines for violators of the ordinance cannot exceed $50.

What is not clear, is under what circumstances police are allowed to stop bike riders in the city. Perth Amboy is still encouraging residents to voluntarily register thier bicycles, for free. That can be done here.

