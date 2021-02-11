Watch the sun come up in NJ every day

In these "unprecedented times" we need to get any bit of joy from wherever we can. With all of the chaos and stress of the past year, I've made it a habit to take a walk first thing in the morning to a lake near my house and get a look at the sunrise. Most of them are pretty uninspiring and some are quite grey and ordinary. Some are a spectacular promise of perhaps a better day is ahead.

I'm always checking the sky in the evening and the morning especially if I plan to go out on the ocean to fish on my buddy's boat. Red sky at night sailor's delight. Red sky in morning sailors warning. It seems to hold true, but most mornings unfortunately I'm not going fishing, just getting ready for the day. I always bring my phone and if the sky is just right, the pictures are worth saving.

Dennis' favorite 2020 sunrises

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.