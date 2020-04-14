Watch the roof get blown off a New Jersey marina

Screengrab: Facebook, NorEasterNick

Monday’s storms caused a lot of wind damage along the New Jersey coast with winds up to 80 mph, rain, and hail. South Jersey was particularly hard hit with part of the boardwalk being torn up in Wildwood. But for a real indication of the power of the storm, watch the video of
the roof of a marina in Somers Point getting torn off by the wind.

Watch the roof get pried off like the lid of a tin can being peeled back below. It’s a pretty impressive show of nature’s force:

According to the voice on the video, the name of the business is Action Sports and, according to NJ.com, the business sells and services boats.

Take a gander at one of NJ's most expensive homes

