Tuesday NJ weather: Much calmer and cooler, with late-day showers

Up to 82 mph winds. Up to 2.76" of rain. Up to penny-size hail. Monday was quite a wild weather day, huh?

Needless to say, a much calmer and nicer weather day is ahead for New Jersey. And the rest of the week will feature consistently cool and unsettled weather, with just a few showers around.

Skies have cleared out nicely, so we'll start Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. There's still a little breeze, especially along the coast — that should continue to die down by about 10 a.m. Temperatures are in the mid-upper 40s Tuesday morning. And we'll only see mid 50s Tuesday afternoon — about 15 degrees cooler than Monday, and 5-10 degrees below normal for mid-April.

Clouds will notably increase Tuesday afternoon, and a few showers may approach from the west by the late afternoon hours. Everyone in the Garden State will get wet Tuesday night, as a batch of scattered light rain slides through.

Low temperatures overnight will dip into the upper 30s. Maybe even mid 30s in NW NJ. Hmmm, 30s and showers... Yes, there could be some snowflakes on the backside of this system Wednesday morning. But if you're hoping to go sledding or build a snowman, you'll be sorely disappointed. Even slippery spots are unlikely. (Earlier in the week, models were quite gung ho about our snow possibility — but I remain thoroughly unimpressed.)

Showers will exit by Wednesday late morning, and then we'll see partial clearing through Wednesday afternoon. But the cool weather continues, with high temps only in the lower 50s.

Lower 50s are expected again Thursday. It will look pretty nice though, with partly sunny skies and a fresh breeze. Models are hinting at a couple of shower chances in North Jersey — one in the early morning, and another around late afternoon. Could be a bit of rain, could be a bit of snow. In either case, the precipitation will be brief and geographically limited.

On Friday, skies turn mostly cloudy ahead of our next storm system. It looks like rain will start to fall in New Jersey sometime Friday afternoon, with steadily wet weather through Friday night.

This system bears watching, as I could see periods of heavy rain and/or some higher wind gusts. It won't have the "teeth" of Monday's storm, but we're always on the lookout for potential weather hazards.

50s continue for one more day on Saturday, with morning rain followed by afternoon sun. A welcome warmup to the 60s is expected for Sunday and Monday — although unfortunately, I don't think that warmup will last very long either.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.