What a wild, windy day — NJ’s top wind gusts, by county

Nasty. And dangerous.

As expected, it was quite the windy and stormy day across New Jersey on this Easter Monday. My social media feeds were filled with dramatic photos and videos. Branches down everywhere. Power outages galore.

Close to the worst-case scenario, the most significant storm impacts were felt across Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties. My heart breaks to anyone who suffered property damage or an extended power outage Monday. (In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, no less.)

Of course, that was on top of the 2+ inches of rain that fell over part of the state. Small hail was reported in a few places too.

For a complete recap of the storm's impacts and damage, including a photo gallery, please check out the post my colleague Dan Alexander put together earlier:

Just so you understand the vocabulary, I consider a wind gust of 40 mph to be strong. That's enough to bring down branches, cause power outages, blow around garbage cans, and make driving/walking difficult. Once a gust tops 58 mph (50 knots), it qualifies as severe. That's when we expect damage to occur.

The top wind gust recorded in New Jersey was 82 mph at an Ocean Prediction Center weather station in Island Beach State Park (Berkeley Township, Ocean County). That is extreme. (For comparison — since I know the question will be asked — Superstorm Sandy's top gust in New Jersey was 91 mph, recorded at Seaside Heights.)

I dug through our various sources of weather data to collect Monday'stop wind gust for each county in the state. The strongest winds generally occurred around Noon. Every N.J. county except Passaic had a strong gust over 40 mph. No reliable wind observations were reported in Essex or Salem counties. (Note: This data is unofficial and unconfirmed.)

Monday's most ferocious wind gusts, as measured by the NJ Weather Network at Rutgers University. (NJWeather.org)

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport (Egg Harbor Township)... 73 mph

Bergen County

Teterboro Airport... 48 mph

Burlington County

McGuire Air Force Base... 60 mph

Camden County

Pennsauken... 49 mph

Cape May County

Cape May Harbor... 72 mph

Cumberland County

Fortescue... 58 mph

Essex County

no wind reports available

Gloucester County

Logan Township... 47 mph

Hudson County

Bayonne... 45 mph

Hunterdon County

Pittstown... 46 mph

Mercer County

Trenton... 46 mph

Middlesex County

Perth Amboy... 53 mph

Monmouth County

Port Monmouth... 52mph

Morris County

Succasunna... 47 mph

Ocean County

Island Beach State Park (Berkeley Township)... 82 mph

Passaic County

Charlotteburg... 36 mph

Salem County

no wind reports available

Somerset County

Somerville... 48 mph

Sussex County

Lafayette... 48 mph

Union County

Newark Airport (Elizabeth)... 47 mph

Warren County

Belvidere... 40 mph

The wind has since calmed down significantly, although it will remain breezy overnight. Tuesday will be generally pleasant, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Our next chance of light rain arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.