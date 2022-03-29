WATCH: Snow squall causes devastating 50-car pileup in PA

Snow in March. End of days? Probably not, but what a mess. Tragically, the snow squalls came up suddenly and turned deadly for motorists traveling on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania.

Screen grab via Twitter video @Imposter_Edits Screen grab via Twitter video @Imposter_Edits loading...

I was in my home office in Princeton early Monday afternoon as the white-out snow came rushing through the state. All I could think is that I was lucky to not be on the road at that time. On our recent road trip, we drove through some wicked thunderstorms in West Virginia and snow squalls through western PA. Visibility was so bad we slowed to about 15 miles an hour on the highway.

Watching the now-viral video of the crash in PA, it's really a miracle that more people weren't killed.

I told the story of hitting black ice in Cherry Hill many years ago, which resulted in my getting stuck in a snowbank and sticking out across the road. I watched in what seemed like slow motion as the car behind me caught up, slid on the same ice, and crashed into me, totaling the car.

I can still remember the debate in my head as to whether I should exit the vehicle as the car approached. Given the impact and the damage, it's likely that I would have been hit by my own car which was pushed down the road after the impact. Either way, I was lucky and have flashes of that accident every time there is a warning of black ice or reduced visibility.

Be advised, this video is not for everyone (NSFW). There is some strong language and be mindful that you are watching an accident that claimed several lives.

Say a prayer for the victim's families and pay attention on your next drive.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

