WATCH: Retired NJ cop saves girl from getting hit by car

One of the important roles that Law Enforcement Officers perform after they retire from the full-time grind is serving our kids as school resource officers.

Special officer Mike Stallone retired from the Bergen County Sheriff's Department and took up the next challenge in his career. Stallone serves as a school resource officer at the West Ridge Elementary School in Park Ridge.

One family is breathing a sigh of real relief that Officer Stallone chose this path after his retirement. It was an early morning drop-off at the school when a car started backing up and not seeing a student who was in the path of the car.

Acting immediately, Stallone scooped the little girl up and out of the way of the oncoming car, saving her from a potentially life-threatening situation.

Beyond the specific incident, our school resource officers are part of the strength of our local schools, providing kids with an extra layer of protection in these dangerous and unsettling times as well as providing mom and dad with a little peace of mind.

Thank you to Officer Mike Stallone for showing us the very best of our school resource officers and demonstrating that being a member of law enforcement is truly a calling.

