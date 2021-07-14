Watch: NJ ‘Karen’ loses it in Victoria’s Secret

Milburn police are disputing some of what a woman claims happened during a confrontation with another woman inside the Victoria's Secret store at the Mall at Short Hills.

38 year old Ijeoma Ukenta, of Newark, who is Black, claims another woman, who is white, followed her around the store, threatened her and took a swing at her. She recorded some of the incident on her phone and posted video to social media. In the viral video, the white woman is seen collapsing to the floor, trying to shield her face, crying for the Ukenta to stop recording her and claiming her rights were being violated.

Ukenta started a GoFundMe page called "Help me defend myself against Karen." On the page she states: "I am a Black Muslimah Nigerian AM and I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall. I'm looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong." She has received over $72,000 in donations.

Milburn police issued a statement saying they were waiting for video from the store as they continue to investigate, but seemed to dispute some of Ukenta's account. They say the woman being videoed told them she was having a panic attack and was worried about losing her job if the video was posted to social media. The statement says Ukenta told police the other woman "lunged at her," but police say no one in the store saw anyone being physically struck at any time. On her GoFundMe page, Unketa alleges, "I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police."

The Internal Affairs Division of the Milburn police department is investigating the conduct of the officers because of Ukenda's accusation that "nothing was done by police," but police say they are aware of no formal complaints being filed.

Victoria's Secret issued a statement saying the video was disturbing, and they have launched a full investigation.

The website Heavy.com identified the alleged 'Karen' as Abigail Elphick, but police have not officially identified either woman involved.