MILLBURN — Out of more than 11,500 school districts nationwide ranked by Niche, this Essex County township was rated the 82nd-best for teachers to work, and swept Niche's major categories for school districts within the Garden State.

The Millburn Township School District placed first not only for the best place to teach in New Jersey, but also the district with the best teachers, and the best school district in the state overall.

Millburn and eight other districts got A+ grades from Niche in the rankings: Livingston, West Essex Regional, Northern Valley Regional High School, Pascack Valley Regional High School, Princeton, Ridgewood, Mountain Lakes, and West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional.

Of those nine, the second- through fifth-place districts in New Jersey did not make the top 100 nationally for best places to teach, but came very close, bunching between Nos. 109 and 122:

Livingston Board of Education School District (2nd in New Jersey) — #109

West Essex Regional School District (3rd) — #112

Northern Valley Regional High School District (4th) — #121

Pascack Valley Regional High School District (5th) — #122

Niche also recently ranked public, private, and Catholic high schools in New Jersey, with High Technology High School in Lincroft, Princeton International School of Math and Science in Princeton, and Delbarton School in Morristown topping each of those lists, respectively.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

