These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America

Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023.

Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that list for the upcoming year as well.

Here's what Niche users are saying about each of the honorees, along with their national ranking.

BEST PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS IN NJ

#9 — High Technology High School, Lincroft

High Technology High School in Lincroft

"Choosing this high school was one of the best decisions of my life!" a 2021 senior said. "From amazing teachers to peers that support and get along with each other, High Technology High School provided me with the best possible high school experience I could have asked for."

#11 — The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, Rockaway

The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering in Rockaway

"The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering is not only a well-designed program for students in Morris County interested in STEM, but is also the catalyst for the formation of a community of peers," read one review written by a junior at the school last spring.

#15 — Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Bergen County Academies in Hackensack

"Bergen County Academies has fostered a community where students can academically challenge themselves while developing meaningful relationships with their teachers, counselors, and peers," a 2022 senior wrote.

BEST PRIVATE HIGH SCHOOLS IN NJ

#15 — Princeton International School of Math and Science, Princeton

Princeton International School of Mathematics and Science in Princeton

"PRISMS is an amazing place!," one alum said. "The diverse student body from across the world is unique and everybody here is extremely talented. The teachers are wonderful and the research equipment is college-level."

#19 — The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville

The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville

"I loved my three years there! I have had invaluable once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and experiences here and I have grown so much from my journey!" an alum wrote, however adding "fair warning, it is pretty rigorous academically."

Additionally, two Catholic high schools in New Jersey also made Niche's Top 20 list nationally: Delbarton School in Morristown (No. 3) and Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Princeton (No. 12).

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.



