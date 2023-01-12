WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed

Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment.

Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent a few days in the hospital recovering. Thankfully he's going to be OK.

The second hospitalized officer is reportedly in stable condition along with a resident who the perpetrator also stabbed. Although the two other officers were not identified, we want to express our support for all of the cops in Newark who have one of the toughest jobs in our state.

Imagine going to work and not knowing that the call was coming later where you'd be face to face with a knife-wielding attacker.

Being an officer means being mentally and physically prepared for just about any circumstance.

Your life and safety hang in the balance as you make dozens of split-second decisions on any given call. Domestic violence calls are among some of the most treacherous calls cops have to handle.

Thankfully there are men and women willing to get up every day, put on the uniform, and protect and serve our community.

