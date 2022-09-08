October 26 can’t get here fast enough.

That’s the release date for Netflix’s new movie "The Good Nurse," based on the story of Charles Cullen, the killer nurse from New Jersey.

While the story itself is disgusting and tragic, the trailer for the film looks creepy and unsettling, perfect for spooky season.

For anyone unfamiliar with the story, Charles Cullen worked as a nurse for 16 years in New Jersey in the ‘80s and ‘90s. He would kill his victims by giving them unnecessary drugs such as insulin.

Cullen confessed to murdering at least 40 people (29 confirmed) during his time as a nurse, but his story became muddled after various interviews. It’s suspected that his death toll may actually be in the hundreds, according to Wikipedia.

He’s currently serving 18 consecutive life sentences.

"The Good Nurse" stars Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne as Cullen and Jessica Chastain as his colleague, Amy Loughren. She was the one who worked with the police in their investigation of Cullen, risking her own life to help them.

Netflix describes the plot as

“An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient's unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light.”

The film is based on Charles Graeber's non-fiction book "The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder." It was directed by Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm.

Check out the trailer here:

Creepy!

"The Good Nurse" will be available for streaming on Netflix and in select theaters starting October 26.

