Netflix will air film about New Jersey’s most prolific serial killer

The story of Charles Cullen, the nurse who is New Jersey’s most prolific serial killer, will stream on Netflix this year.

Cullen will be played by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, known for roles in films like the “Fantastic Beasts” series and “The Theory of Everything.” The movie also stars Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”, “Molly’s Game”) as Amy Loughren, a colleague of Cullen’s who helped investigators bring him down.

Cullen was a critical care nurse who murdered (and attempted to murder) his patients across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cullen told CNN that the death toll could be as many as 40, and some law enforcement officials believe he may actually have killed many more during his 16-year nursing career.

Cullen told investigators that the murders were “mercy killings,” but there is no evidence that many of them were terminal and in no case had the victim wanted to die.

Cullen killed them through intravenous injections of various drugs, including insulin and digoxin. Thirteen of his victims were patients at Somerset Medical Center; he pleaded guilty in a Somerville courtroom to the murders and that’s where he was sentenced.

He is currently serving 11 consecutive life sentences at Trenton State Prison.

The film is called “The Good Nurse,” based on the book by the same name that raised questions and faulted the way hospital administrators responded to suspicions and reports of Cullen's killings.

According to IMDB.com, it is directed by Tobias Lindholm, a Danish screenwriter and director. Its screenplay was written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

While Netflix tweeted that the film would stream this year, an exact date was not released.

