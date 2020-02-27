Charles Cullen, currently serving multiple life sentences in the New Jersey State Prison for 29 murders, could be having his story made into a movie. Cullen, considered New Jersey’s most prolific serial killers, was a critical care nurse who murdered (and attempted to murder) his patients across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cullen told CNN that the death toll could be as many as 40, and some law enforcement officials believe he actually have killed many more during his 16 year nursing career.

As reported by MyCentralJersey.com, a Hollywood news site, Deadline.com, says the film is going to star Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain; the site says Netflix paid around $25 million for the rights to the book, “The Good Nurse.” Cullen told investigators that the murders were “mercy killings”, but there is no evidence that many of them were terminal and in no case had the victim wanted to die.

Cullen killed them through intravenous injections of various drugs, including insulin and digoxin. Thirteen of his victims were patients at Somerset Medical Center; he pleaded guilty in a Somerville courtroom to the murders and that’s where he was sentenced. According to Deadline.com, the film is expected to begin filming this year; no release date has been set.

